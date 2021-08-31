Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing for Afghanistan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Representative Greg Pence announced that he has received confirmation from the United States Department of Defense to authorized the use of Camp Atterbury for temporary housing and support for Afghanistan evacuees.

Pence stated that over the coming week the capacity of Camp Atterbury will be built to support approximately 5,000 people. Camp Atterbury is expected to reach initial operational capability in the next few days.

“I will continue to monitor this situation closely along with members of our IN Congressional Delegation, and state and federal agencies. I will make additional details public as they become available,” Pence stated in a Tweet.

Previously, Governor Holcomb has stated his support and willingness to lend Camp Atterbury in assistance to Afghan refugees.

“Indiana is a willing partner to help Afghan refugees who have put their lives on the line in support of the United States for the past 20 years. We owe this to them and there’s no better way to help than to offer aid to those who aided and protected us. As of now, I have not received outreach from the federal government about its intentions for Camp Atterbury. There is information we want to know, such as how many refugees will be sent, what their immigration status is, what extra security measures will the DoD provide, what are expectations of state and local resources to assist with the operation. I trust the federal government will address these questions and others we have before any operation commences.” Governor Eric Holcomb