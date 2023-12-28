FRANKLIN, Ind. — Canary Creek Cinemas in Franklin, Indiana, is closing at the end of the year.

According to a Canary Creek Cinemas Facebook post, the movie theater’s last operating day will be Dec. 31. The theater has been open for 24 years.

In its Facebook post, Canary Creek Cinemas attributed its closure to “many, many unforeseen circumstances beyond our staff members’ control.”

The theater will be showing “Wonka,” starring Timothee Chalamet, and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” featuring Jason Momoa, this week.

In November, Canary Creek Cinemas responded to an inquiry on Facebook, noting it only had two functioning projectors. According to the information Google lists for the business, Canary Creek Cinemas has eight indoor and two outdoor screens.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the theater’s final week of operation:

Friday

Wonka — 5:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — 6 p.m.

Saturday

Wonka — 5 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — 6 p.m.

Sunday

Wonka — 2 p.m.; 5 p.m.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — 2 p.m.