Cantaloupe sold at Indiana Meijer stores recalled over Salmonella concerns

Cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores in several states, including Indiana, is the subject of a recall.

Meijer and Arizona-based Eagle Produce, LLC announced the voluntary recall this week. It’s part of an investigation into possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall includes whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls. The products were available at Meijer stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. They came in various weights ranging from 6 to 40 ounces and were sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections, especially among children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Sometimes, the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

According to the FDA’s recall notice:

The recalled whole cantaloupe would have a sticker label stating Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC. If there is no sticker label to identify it, then it should be considered part of the recall. In addition, Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in the store made products.

The recall includes the following products:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

If you’ve purchased the recalled cantaloupe, throw it away or return it to Meijer for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Meijer at 800-543-3704, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.