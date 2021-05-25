Capitol breach suspect arrested in Vincennes

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: National Guard soldiers secure a gate to the east front of the U.S. Capitol on the morning of January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A suspect wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in Vincennes, according to court documents.

A complaint was brought against Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. May 14 in federal court and an arrest warrant was issued for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Vincennes. This is a developing story. Continue following MyWabashValley.com for updates.