Car, building catch fire after near west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building and caught fire on the city’s near west side.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department officials, crews responded to the intersection of North Harding Street and West Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, firefighters found an inverted that crashed into the building. The vehicle was reportedly speeding down Washington Street and flipped before making impact with the building.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene and has not yet been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.