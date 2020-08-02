Fiery car crash on Indy’s east side leaves three hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A two-car crash left three people hurt on the east side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 6700 block of Washington Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. That’s right off of Shadeland Avenue.

Responding officers found a passenger crashed directly into the side of a van.

Two separate witnesses tell FOX59 they stopped after seeing the crash to help. They say the sedan was fully-engulfed in flames after the collision.

IFD firefighters and medics quickly responded to the scene.

According to those witnesses, they got two men to safety while firefighters helped get a man trapped inside the burning car out.

At last check, officials say one of the men was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX59 is working on getting more information on his status and the condition of the other two male victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.