INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle has crashed into a nursing and rehabilitation center on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department reported that a vehicle drove into a common area at Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Saturday afternoon. IFD indicated that the common area was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

First responders were initially called to the area at approximately 3 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for a checkout, according to IFD.

All of the facility’s occupants were moved to one side of the building after the crash because the power had to be shut off to certain parts of the nursing center.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation. Facility administrators declined to comment on the incident.