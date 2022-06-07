MARION, Ind. — An employee at a Marion car dealership was in the right place at the right time to stop a theft suspect Monday night.

The Marion Police Department said the theft happened at Courtesy Motors around 10 p.m. Monday. When police arrived at the scene, they found an employee restraining Bradley DeLong.

The employee told police DeLong was in the business earlier in the day asking about a car. After the business closed for the day, the employee went back to check on something. Inside, the employee said he saw DeLong run through the business and out the door.

The employee stopped DeLong until his wife could call the police. He believed DeLong stole a key to the business earlier in the day and used it to enter the business after hours.

DeLong was taken to the hospital to be cleared before police transported him to jail on preliminary charges of theft and intimidation.