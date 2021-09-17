Car goes airborne, hits home and sparks fire on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman could face charges after her car went airborne and crashed into a northwest side home.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The car hit a curb at 62nd and Zionsville Road, went 60 to 80 feet through the air and then about another 100 yards before slamming into the home and hitting the gas line.

The crash sparked a fire. Investigators believe the car was going at a high rate of speed.

When police arrived, no one was in the car. They found the female driver about twelve blocks away. Police believe the woman was impaired and said she could face charges.

No one inside the home was hurt.