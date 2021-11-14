Carmel and Avon place in top three at Bands of America Grand National Championships

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – Sounds of bands once again filled Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night. After a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bands of America held its Grand National Championships. Avon High School and Carmel High School were the only Indiana bands that made the finals.

Broken Arrow High School from Oklahoma took the top spot. Carmel and Avon came in 2nd and 3rd.

Avon Marching Band – Credit: Music for All
Carmel Bands of America
Carmel Marching Band – Credit: Music for All

Grand Nationals Results

Lucas Oil Stadium

Broken Arrow HS, OK – 98.25

Carmel HS- 97.05

Avon HS- 96.65

The Woodlands HS, TX – 96.2

Flower Mound HS, TX – 95.4

Marcus HS, TX – 93.275

Claudia Taylor Johnson HS, TX – 92.7

Dobyns-Bennett HS, TN – 91.95

Ronald Reagan HS, TX – 91.45

Blue Spring HS, MO – 90.35

William Mason HS, OH – 90.2

Vista Ridge HS, TX – 89.9

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News