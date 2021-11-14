Carmel and Avon place in top three at Bands of America Grand National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Sounds of bands once again filled Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night. After a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bands of America held its Grand National Championships. Avon High School and Carmel High School were the only Indiana bands that made the finals.
Broken Arrow High School from Oklahoma took the top spot. Carmel and Avon came in 2nd and 3rd.
Grand Nationals Results
Lucas Oil Stadium
Broken Arrow HS, OK – 98.25
Carmel HS- 97.05
Avon HS- 96.65
The Woodlands HS, TX – 96.2
Flower Mound HS, TX – 95.4
Marcus HS, TX – 93.275
Claudia Taylor Johnson HS, TX – 92.7
Dobyns-Bennett HS, TN – 91.95
Ronald Reagan HS, TX – 91.45
Blue Spring HS, MO – 90.35
William Mason HS, OH – 90.2
Vista Ridge HS, TX – 89.9