Carmel announces road construction projects for 2020-2021 season

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel announced what projects road crews will work on during the 2020-2021 road construction season.

City officials say the projects include 11 roundabouts, an extension of Range Line Road renovation, and repaving of Keystone Parkway. Administrators cite roundabouts’ track record of saving lives and reducing accidents for why they continue to build them.

The city’s administration says its five-year average fatality accident in rate in 2019 was 2.136 per 100,000 compared to 11.585 in Indianapolis.

Five Year Average Trend of Vehicle Fatalities for Indiana Cities (based on 100K population) (Data provided by City of Carmel)

“Carmel continues to grow with new residents and corporate employers, which means the number of vehicles using our road network is also growing. It is important that we keep ahead of the growth and keep our roadways safe and efficient for all of our residents, visitors and workers.” Mayor Jim Brainard

The new roundabouts are being added at the following locations over the next two years:

Carmel Drive and Pennsylvania Street

96th Street and Haverstick Road

116th Street and Guilford Road

116th Street and College Avenue

111th Street and Westfield Boulevard

111th Street and Lexington Drive

Illinois Street and Zotec Drive

Walnut Street and Range Line Road

116th Street and Range Line Road

Medical Drive and Range Line Road

111th Street and College Avenue

Along with the roundabouts, Range Line Road will see a reduction in lanes. City administration also said the project will add medians, safe bike lanes and raised pedestrian crosswalks. The section will extend from City Center Drive to Elm Street and will include a new Walnut Street roundabout.

The schedule for the projects can be found below, but variables including weather could impact start and finish dates.