CARMEL, Ind. — As millions of Americans decide where to treat their beloved moms for Mother’s Day, OpenTable is rounding up its most popular spots for brunch.

The Cake Bake Shop in Carmel was among the 100 restaurants celebrated in a new list. The Carmel eatery currently has 4.8 rating out of 4,050 reviews on OpenTable’s site.

“We expected the desserts to be delicious but we’re delighted that all the food was excellent. The decorations for the holidays were exquisite,” read one review highlighted by the restaurant reservation booking site.

The Cake Bake Shop opened in Carmel’s City Center during the summer of 2019; the original Cake Bake opened in Broad Ripple in 2014.

While there are delectable desserts on the menu, what may really appeal to Mother’s Day crowds is the immaculate and Instagram-worth décor, like an animatronic unicorn and show-stopping chandeliers.

While there is room for more than 150 diners, reservations at The Cake Bake Shop are known to fill up fast, so it’s recommended you book on OpenTable ahead of time.

The Cake Bake Shop is opening up a third location at Walt Disney World’s BoardWalk Inn in late 2023.