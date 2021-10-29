Carmel Christkindlmarkt: The tradition continues this holiday season

Carmel, Ind. — With Christmas less than two months around the corner, Carmel Christkindlmarkt 2021 is ramping up for an exciting winter season!

The holidays are more magical than ever in Indiana. Old-world holiday charm returns to Carmel, Indiana, at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt (pronounced Chris-t-Kindle-Mark-t) opening Nov. 20. Find the Carmel Christkindlmarkt at Carter Green, between the Palladium concert hall and the Tarkington theater.

Locals know this as the location of the Carmel Farmers Market in the summer. Beneath the twinkling lights, browse more than 50 wooden huts selling authentic products imported from Germany, like wooden toys, nutcrackers, music boxes, ornaments and more.

Frothy hot chocolate. Savory, gooey raclette cheese on perfectly crusty bread. Shimmering salty pretzels. Warm, spiced Glühwein served in an iconic boot mug. Authentic, handcrafted German gifts and treasures. These are just a few of the gems that fans of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt missed in 2020 when events in the City of Carmel were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

This year, with an opening date of November 20, the City of Carmel is excited to welcome back the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green skating season.

Courtesy: Carmel Christkindkmarkt Guest Services

Guests can shop for authentic German-made gifts and grab tasty treats, and adults will stay warm sipping the signature, spiced mulled wine called Glühwein at the first ”Tower of Glühwein” in America.

Nestled in the heart of Carmel’s new downtown, the market and the ice rink are in the open space by the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts. It’s the perfect destination for groups of friends, family or a romantic date night after dinner at neighboring Hotel Carmichael’s French eatery, Vivante.

In 2019, the Christkindlmarkt attracted more than 300,000 visitors and was voted USA Today’s No. 1 Best Holiday Market in North America.

“We are thrilled to ring in this holiday season with the market and the ice-skating rink and can’t wait to welcome all of our visitors,” said Maria Murphy, CEO and Market Master.

Courtesy: Carmel Christkindlmarket Guest Services

“We pride ourselves at being able to attract our local residents, who have been with us since we opened in 2017, as well as first-time attendees who come from cities and towns throughout the Midwest. We hope everyone who experiences our event builds a visit into their holiday traditions for years to come.”

After the Christkindlmarkt ends on Christmas Eve, the Ice at Carter Green season continues through the end of February. Winter-time activities there include special events such as the Festival of Ice featuring ice sculpture carvers and Carmel Winter Games with friendly team competition on The Ice.

For more information about the Ice at Carter Green, this year’s Christkindlmarkt schedule, and everything the market has to offer, visit https://www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com/.