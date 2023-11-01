CARMEL, Ind. — A Christmas shop in Carmel has been nominated as the Best Holiday Market by USA Today. Now, they just need Hoosiers to vote.

“We are thrilled to once again be nominated for Best Holiday Market in this competition,” said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. “We know we wouldn’t be here without the support of our visitors, and we’re hopeful we’ll once again win the top honor.”

The shop, Christkindmarkt, won the Best Holiday Market contest in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

The polls will be open from Nov. 1 – Nov 29. and winners will be announced the Friday after voting ends.

To vote for Christkindlmarkt please view here.