Carmel Fire Department hosts coloring contest to pass the time during COVID-19 pandemic

CARMEL, Ind. — With children stuck at home after schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carmel Fire Department is trying to make sure they stay occupied.

The department is hosting a coloring contest through its Facebook page, offering unique special prizes for its winners.

To enter, people can print out one of the photos on its website and color it out. When finished, people can take a picture of the artwork and comment on the department’s post.

If anyone would like to create their own drawing with a Carmel Fire Department or fire safety theme, they are encouraged to submit it as well.

There will be prizes for several age categories voted on by members of the public.

The department reminds people to not bring the drawing to the station in order to maintain social distancing.