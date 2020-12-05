Carmel FOP partners with Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County to pack food boxes

CARMEL Ind. — A tradition in Hamilton County for the past four decades continues this week, and quite possibly at a time when it is needed most.

This is the 40th year for Carmel FOP to partner with the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County to pack food boxes. Each year they provide them to families in need across Hamilton County during the holidays.

Organizers say the work they are doing is essential, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s important to impact our community because many people in covid have been affected by this that have never gone to food pantries never needed assistance didn’t need energy and housing rental and all that we do and trustees do for our county,” Nancy Chance with the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County Inc. said.

Volunteers packed around five hundred boxes which will be given out during upcoming distribution events.

The group is also always in need of volunteers if you are wanting to help. For more information on their food distribution or volunteering, visit https://www.gsnlive.org/