Carmel High School releases graduation information, schedule

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel High School (CHS) has released information and a schedule regarding the In-Person Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, May 30 and the Virtual Formal Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 31.

In a letter to students and parents CHS said the administrative team has been working to find meaningful ways to safely celebrate this milestone while preserving traditions and recognizing the class of 2020.

CHS said their first choice would have been to hold our traditional graduation ceremony if they could do so safely, but after consulting with the medical community, they were not confident that we could safely gather at any point in time this summer.

“Our challenge was to find a way to safely bring all of our seniors together one more time and to allow their families and friends to participate and celebrate this important milestone. We hope the Class of 2020 Graduation Weekend will be a special way to bring your high school years to closure as you launch into your next adventure. Most importantly, we want every member of the Class of 2020 to know that we love you, we believe in you, and we are very, very proud of you!”

In-Person Graduation Ceremony

The weekend will begin on Saturday afternoon, May 30th, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with an In-Person Graduation Ceremony. Students and their immediate family members will drive to Carmel Stadium via 136th Street/Smoky Row Road to line up for a trip to the finish line on the CHS track.

While remaining in your vehicle to comply with social distancing guidelines, each senior’s name will be announced, awarded their diploma cover, and then cross the CHS finish line. Official 2020 graduate photos will be taken as well. The student and family members will then exit the stadium and make one last memorable drive up the trail to Carmel High School and then exit on Main Street.

To reduce wait times and avoid traffic congestion, we have assigned time slots for students and their immediate family to arrive as follows:

Students with last names beginning with A-E arrive at 1:00 p.m.

Students with last names beginning with F-Le arrive at 2:30 p.m.

Students with last names beginning with Li-R arrive at 4:00 p.m.

Students with last names beginning with S-Z arrive at 5:30 p.m.

Throughout the event, the Carmel High School student radio station, WHJE 91.3 FM, will be broadcasting a special graduation show, complete with meaningful senior messages from students and staff.

CHS Administration will provide more detailed instructions, guidelines and procedures as we get closer to the ceremony. In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled to Monday, June 1st, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Virtual Formal Graduation Ceremony

On Sunday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. Carmel High School will present a virtual formal graduation ceremony. This ceremony will include traditional components of graduation, including student speeches, certification of graduates, individual student recognition, and tassel turning.

We hope families will have viewing parties and events to safely enjoy this special family event. We encourage students to wear caps, gowns, medals, and to participate in moving that tassel to signify your status as GRADUATE of Carmel High School!

You will be able to watch the Virtual Graduation Ceremony on the CHTV Youtube Channel by clicking here.

Upon subscribing to the channel, you will receive a notification about the event premiere.

The virtual ceremony will also be televised. The channel for viewing will vary based on your cable provider:

AT&T PEG Channel: 99 (go to channel, click Carmel, then CHTV)

Comcast PEG Channel: 19

Metronet PEG Channel: 2

Spectrum / Brighthouse PEG Channel: 340

Digital: 64.45