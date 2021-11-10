Carmel hosts Veterans Day Ceremony reminding people freedom is never free

CARMEL, Ind. – The City of Carmel held its Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday with the theme of freedom is never free.

The program focused on the idea that the freedoms we have don’t come without sacrifice. Speakers highlighted the type of people veterans are… and how they are made.

“The lesson on freedom isn’t free is this: speak freely, debate honestly, have the character to stand up strongly for what you believe in, and having those things is not automatic, we have to teach it,” said Matt Modleski, a retired Major and U.S. Airforce Thunderbird Pilot.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said it is important to raise awareness about issues that veterans face and remember those who have served.

“It’s important for us to come together each year as a community to thank those who took great risks and remember those who gave their lives to protect our freedoms,” said Mayor Brainard. “Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, and our gratitude and respect needs to last forever.”

Mayor Brainard also recognized the veterans who continue to serve the public. About 80 Carmel employees have served, or are serving, in the military.

The annual event also features an annual children’s poster and essay writing contest. Organizers announced the winners Wednesday.

Students from local elementary schools took part in the poster contest, while Middle School students participated in the essay contest.

Winners of the “Freedom is Never Free” poster contest:

Kindergarten Alina Sanders Towne Meadow Elementary

1st Grade Krish Mehta Towne Meadow Elementary



3rd Grade Grace Zhang Towne Meadow Elementary

4th Grade Jocelyn Hughes College Wood Elementary

5th Grade Jiacen Wu Towne Meadow Elementary

Winners of the “Freedom is Never Free” essay contest

Poster contest winners in grades K-5 received $50 each and essay contest winners in grades 6-8 received $100 each.

“I am impressed with the students and their teachers in our community. By the quality and depth of the posters and essays honoring our veterans, it’s obvious our young people understand what it means to be a veteran and the importance of thanking those who have served our country,” said Mayor Brainard.

Each veteran in attendance received a gift.