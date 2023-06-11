CARMEL, Ind. – June is Men’s Health Month.

A Carmel man is using this month to raise awareness and share his story of what he thought was a heart attack but turned out to be something much more uncommon.

“I knew it was bad, but I was denying it,” said William Fultz. “I was saying ‘oh, this can’t be what I think it is.'”

And it wasn’t.

William Fultz, 64, remembers every detail of one of the scariest days of his life.

He thought he was having a heart attack. Fultz says those run in his family.

It was Memorial Day Weekend in May 2022 and Fultz was about to start work on a project, when suddenly he felt a sharp pain in his chest.

“I got this really bad acid reflux feeling in the side of my neck, and then it turned into a brain freeze, like when you drink slushie ice,” said Fultz. “Then it crept out into a pain in the shoulder and then I started getting pain across the chest, and then I started profusely sweating.”

Fultz realized something was terribly wrong, 911 was called, and he was rushed to the emergency room at Community Hospital North.

“When the doctor came in and turned the screen to me and pointed out I had an aortic dissection, I didn’t know what the word meant,” said Fultz.

What it meant – he could die within hours.

The inner lining of his aorta was ripping and tearing away. A rare heart condition, called aortic dissection, that’s considered a medical emergency.

“It started in the ascending aorta, crossed over into the arch, and the descending and by the time it stopped, it had descended and split into the two iliac arteries in the leg and stopped at about the upper pelvis,” said Fultz.

Fultz was rushed into open heart surgery that lasted a grueling nine hours.

“The quickness and the attentiveness that they gave my Dad is truly I think what saved his life,” said Fultz’s daughter, Stephanie Fulks.

Fulks is an acute care nurse practitioner in the vascular unit with Community Health Network.

She knows all too well how lucky her dad is to be alive.

“He had within hours before he will pass,” said Stephanie. “Most people actually do not survive what my Dad had and the type of severity that he did because most people don’t know to get it checked as soon as they need to.”

Fulks said aortic dissection can mimic the symptoms of a heart attack. But there are some differences.

Some symptoms include:

Sudden severe chest pain often described as a tearing or ripping sensation that spreads to the neck and jaw or down the back.

Sudden severe stomach pain

Heavy sweating

Shortness of breath

A year later, Fultz is doing well.

He says he has a new lease on life and is grateful doctors acted quickly in a situation that could have turned out a lot differently.

“When I realized the severity of what had happened, I feel like I’m on bonus time, and so it’s kind of changed my outlook on life,” said Fultz.

Fultz is urging other men to pay attention to those signs and stay up on their annual health checks.

As far as what’s next for Fultz, he still has to avoid strenuous activity and likely has a few more surgeries ahead of him to fix lingering aneurysms on his aorta.