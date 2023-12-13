CARMEL, Ind. — How long has Jim Brainard been mayor of Carmel? The last time he wasn’t, O.J. Simpson had just been acquitted, Michael Jordan had just returned to the Chicago Bulls, “ER” was the top TV show and Windows 95 had just been launched.

“We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish in this city and more, and I thought now’s a good time,” said Brainard.

Brainard will leave office after 28 years and after transforming Carmel from a small, bedroom community into a thriving city that recently was profiled in the Wall Street Journal as one of the best places to live in the country.

“We have to build a place that the best and the brightest are wanting to spend their lives in, raise their families in and build their business in,” said Brainard.

It’s hard to dispute how much Carmel has changed under Brainard. Just drive around and around and around — the city has become known as the roundabout capital of the country. It has 151 of them and counting. Brainard says they move traffic, they’re better for the environment, but mostly, he says they’re safer.

“Our personal injury accidents and all accidents declined. It’s all about speed. Human error rate is never going to change at slower speeds, the accidents are less severe,” said Brainard.

Brainard’s tenure was not without controversy and he’s not without his critics. Carmel’s bond rating was downgraded under the weight of the debt from all the projects he championed. But the mayor claims many of his ideas have paid off, both literally and figuratively.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say I wasn’t for this or that 20 years ago, but I love it now,” said Brainard.

But for many, Carmel still struggles with a reputation as an expensive, exclusive enclave that’s not welcoming to all Hoosiers. Brainard contends the city has also become more diverse and inclusive in his 28 years, progress that he says is also key to Carmel’s future.

“You can’t have a great city unless everybody from every background feels welcome and included and that’s one of the things we’ve worked very hard on in Carmel,” said Brainard.