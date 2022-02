CARMEL, IND. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a missing woman.

Ciera Breland (Locklair) is described as a 31-year-old female who is 5′ and 120 pounds with blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts between 10 and 11 p.m. on Feb. 25. Breland was last seen in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane (near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street).

If you have any information, call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.