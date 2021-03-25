Carmel police arrest 3 in connection with January homicide

CARMEL, Ind. — Police arrested an Indiana woman and an Ohio man and woman in connection with a homicide that took place in January.

The Carmel Police Department said officers responded to the 14000 block of Howe Drive in Carmel on January 18 for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found Francis Kelly dead in his home. The death was ruled a homicide.

The department said detectives identified and arrested three people in connection with the death. Those arrested and their preliminary charges include:

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41 of Sheridan, Indiana

Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Logan Marie Runyon, 22 years of Englewood, Ohio

Murder – Level 1 Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Murder – Level 1 Felony

Robert James Walker, 29 of Englewood, Ohio

Murder – Level 1 Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Murder – Level 1 Felony