Carmel police ask for help identifying Monon Trail vandal

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for vandalizing the Monon Trail.

According to police, the individual shown in photographs below is wanted for vandalism committed on the Monon Trail tunnel under US 31 in Carmel on July 16.

Police ask anyone with information on the individual captured in this photos to contact Officer Elias Rebollar of the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).

Police ask to reference case number 21-49268.