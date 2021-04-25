Carmel police ask for public’s help finding missing 16-year-old girl

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night.

The Carmel Police Department says Taylor Foster was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday wearing black and blue pajama pants.

Foster is described as standing 5’3″ tall, weighs about 105 lbs, has black hair, brown eyes and a Roman numeral tattoo on her left forearm in red ink.

CPD says she is believed to be in Indianapolis and is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call CPD at 317-571-2580.