Carmel police investigating 3 people shot

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are investigating an incident in which three people were shot Monday morning.

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) said in a press briefing they recieved a call around 8 a.m. regarding multiple shots fired in the area of near the intersection of Hazel Dell Parkway and Cherry Creek Boulevard.

In a Facebook post from the police department, officers said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our investigation has determined that we have three people who have been shot – two victims and one suspect,” police said. One person was taken to an area hospital, but CPD is not confirming any deaths at this time.

Police said the incident is spread out throughout the neighborhood and was not confined to one home.

CPD confirmed one officer did fire his weapon, but it is not clear if the officer struck the suspect or not.

“There are multiple scenes being investigated at this time,” said CPD and added that police believe the public is not in danger. “We feel very confident that there is no further concern of safety in our community.”

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area so officers continue the investigation, and anyone with information about the incident should contact police.