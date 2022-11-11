CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store.

Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road.

Courtesy: Carmel Police

Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles of liquor.

If you have any information, contact Detective Mike Morley at the Carmel Police Department – 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-70453.