Carmel Police looking to question 3 in connection with burglary at church

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking to question three people in connection with a burglary that happened at a Catholic church.
The Carmel Police Department said the burglary happened at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church located at 10655 Haverstick Road around 12:35 a.m. on July 7.
Police are looking to talk to three people captured on camera in connection with the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Morley at the Carmel Police Department – 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) Please reference CPD case number 21-47931.