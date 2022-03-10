CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department now believes a woman missing since February 25 was last known to be in Georgia.

The latest update on the Ciera Breland (Locklair) case comes as the Carmel Police Department is working with the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Johns Creek Police Department to figure out what happened to the 31-year-old woman.

When Ciera was first reported missing on February 26, the Carmel Police Department said she was last seen in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane. Now, the Johns Creek Police Department confirmed her last known location was in the 10500 block of Highgate Manor Court in Johns Creek, Georgia.

She was last seen on February 24 around 7:17 p.m. Ciera and Xavier were recently visiting family in the Johns Creek, Georgia area. Her husband Xavier told police they went back to Indiana and she left the house before going missing.

Xavier has been named as a person of interest in connection with Ciera’s disappearance. While Xavier has been arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia, he has yet to be criminally charged in this case.

Anyone with information on Ciera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.