Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old female

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Emerson “Emmy” Motsko is described as a 17-year-old female, 5’4″, 110 lbs., with brown hair. She was last seen in the area of W. 126th St. and Towne Rd. wearing a light green men’s hoodie XL, gray beanie and light gray sweatpants.

Please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you see her or have any information on her whereabouts.