UPDATE: The missing teen was located, according to Carmel police. Her photo and name have been removed from this story due to her status as a juvenile.

Previous:

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are searching for a missing teenager.

The teenager was last seen at Carmel High School on Nov. 9. Carmel police say she left school voluntarily during the school day and didn’t return home. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Landry Smiley at 317-819-7212.