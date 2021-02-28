Carmel police seek community’s help finding missing woman

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 23-year-old Devan Edmonds was last seen February 18 with her family in Carmel.

Edmonds is described as standing 5’2” tall and weighs about 180 lbs. CPD says she was last seen with her hair in an afro and wrapped in a scarf.

Anyone with information on Edmonds should contact Officer Z. Batic with CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Reference CPD case number 2021-14175.