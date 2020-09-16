Carmel police seek to identify suspected Village Pantry robbers

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is seeking information on two men suspected of armed robbery.

CPD said the Village Pantry on College Avenue and 96th Street was robbed at gunpoint on August 28.

Images of the suspects were taken from video captured by security cameras.

Police said if you have any information on these people, please contact Detective Gilbert at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Please reference CPD case number 20-58877.

You can also visit CrimeTips.org to leave an anonymous tip online.