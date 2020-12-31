Carmel police seeking information in case of suspected fraud

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating an alleged case of fraud at an area bank.

CPD said officers responded to a report of fraud at the Forum Credit Union in the 2200 block of E. 116th St. around 1:35 p.m. on December 1.

According to police, the pictured suspect opened a credit card account using another person’s identity in November.

He then allegedly used the credit card associated with the account in various retail stores around Carmel and Indianapolis, as well as attempting to apply for a loan at a bank.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a long sleeve blue shirt with a “POLO” logo, blue jeans, and a black mask.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should call CPD at 317-571-2500.