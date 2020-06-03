Carmel residents react to ‘threats’ made against city

INDIANAPOLIS — The mayor of Carmel has lifted the city’s curfew after only one day.

“I did see the threat by one particular young girl that was put on social media about getting a bus load of people and heading to Westfield, Carmel, and Fishers. The post said something about lighting things on fire,” Carmel resident Kristen Hinton said.

This threat may have prompted Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard to issue a 9 p.m. curfew Tuesday night.

“There was a group that maybe wanted to take a peaceful protest that we had and turn it into some problems,” Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow said.

Hinton and Elisa Shrack both participated in the Black Lives Matter protest in Carmel this week.

Shrack was surprised about the curfew after two days of peaceful protests. “We complied with every direction the officer gave us,” Shrack said.

Carmel police wanted to be proactive about the threats.

“I think it’s important that we keep our community safe,” Chief Barlow said.

Tuesday’s curfew came after Mayor Brainard announced he wanted to file a lawsuit against Minneapolis for expenses caused by extra policing. He’s since changed his mind.

“All the information we gathered was before that, but I know some people weren’t happy with that announcement,” Chief Barlow said.

Hinton feels if the threats were credible – the mayor made the right call.

“I’m not sure a curfew is necessary but you know better safe than sorry,” Hinton said.

While Shrack takes a different opinion on the mayor’s actions.

“If we’re taking threats towards a community seriously, those one or two threats online, we need to be taking the very obvious threats through systemic racism. I just find it very interesting that often times those threats towards black community members are not taken seriously,” Carmel resident Shrack said.

Chief Barlow encourages people to get out and protest, as long as they remain peaceful.

“We need to heal, talk, and grow together,” Chief Barlow said.

Today the curfew was lifted, but Mayor Brainard said he wouldn’t hesitate to reinforce it again.