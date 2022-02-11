CARMEL, Ind. — Friends and families are going head-to-head in the Carmel Winter Games. It’s taking place at The Ice at Carter Green.

It starts on Friday at 6 p.m. when they host “Hometown Hero Olympics.”

The Carmel Fire Department is competing against the Carmel Police Department in a series of games. The public is encouraged to come out and cheer them on!

On Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m., teams will be competing in the Carmel Winter Games.

Teams will face off in human curling, hungry hippo and tricycle races.

There are also going to be vendors so you can stay warm and toasty while you cheer on your friends!