Carmel working to make sure students living in no-bus zones get to school safely

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools is working to make sure students living in its no-bus zones still stay safe on their way to school.

School administrators say the no-bus zones were created due to a shortage of drivers. The zones are within a roughly one-mile radius of the schools.

The school district is working together with the Carmel Police Department and the city for increased awareness as they attempt to reduce the impact this change will have on Carmel students and families.

“The safety of our students and families is a top priority and when I learned of the School District’s decision to change the bus routes, along with the rest of the community, I immediately reached out to our Engineering, Streets and Police departments to work as quickly as possible on a plan to enhance the safety of those who must now bike or walk to school. We have worked hard to build our network of paths and sidewalks to provide for a more walkable and bicycle-friendly community.” Mayor Jim Brainard

Below is a list of changes being made, along with some additional resources:

Up to nine signalized, mid-block crossing are being installed near schools, with more to come if needed.

Elementary students will start classes 10 minutes earlier, middle school students 20 minutes earlier and high school students 20 minutes later; all elementary schools will now be open at 7:15 am to promote rolling arrivals prior to the busy bell time.

Carmel Police officers will be stationed around the schools to monitor and deter speeding and for general safety purposes. Further measures are being explored at this time.

Carmel Clay Schools will work closely with Carmel Police to identify and remedy any needed crosswalks or additional safety measures.

Each Carmel school building has a connection point to the more than 200 miles of paths and trails and hundreds of miles of sidewalks that can be used to safely traverse the City.

Our connected and safe network of sidewalks, paths and trails make Carmel the perfect place to form a “Walking School Bus,” defined as a group of children walking to school with one or more adults. It could be as small as just a few families or as big as a neighborhood. Learn more about this here.

Another option would be to form “Bicycle Trains,” which are similar to the Walking School Bus, but with bikes. Learn more about that here.

Schools, neighborhood associations and parents can also find valuable resources here: http://www.saferoutesinfo.org/ https://www.saferoutespartnership.org/ http://www.walkbiketoschool.org/

If bicycling and walking is not an option, families are encouraged to carpool, to help ease congestion at schools for drop-off and pick up.