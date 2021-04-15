CarmelFest returns, celebrates July 4th with 2 nights of fireworks

CARMEL, Ind.––On Thursday, city officials and the Carmel Rotary Club announced the return of CarmelFest which will feature two nights of fireworks for the first time ever.

“Not only will this give fans of fireworks more opportunities to enjoy that tradition, we believe it will promote less congestion during the traditional downtown show,” said City Councilman Jeff Worrell, who oversees the fireworks.

There will be July 4 shows on the east side and west side of Carmel and a July 5 show over downtown.

Officials said the decision to offer multiple locations followed positive feedback received in 2020 when fireworks were launched from three locations on the same night.

CarmelFest will be held July 4 and 5 “with a few new twists on the annual traditions,” the city said.

“I am happy to see that we will return to the Gazebo and a familiar sense of normalcy for this cherished summer celebration,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “I am also excited to see the new set up and activities at Carter Green. Both locations should be ideal for family-friendly fun and excellent locations to watch the fireworks.”

This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday so the CarmelFest parade will now take place on July 5, the federal observance of the holiday. A new layout at two locations will also be featured, including music returning to the Gazebo.

2021 will also see an expanded adult and kid zone at Carter Green to reduce congestion and make it easier to maintain a healthy physical distance.

Food booths and vendor booths will be at both locations and will be spread out more to lessen congestion.

The Rotary Club is looking for more vendors interested in booth space and volunteers to work the event. Visit CarmelFest.net for more information.

More on CarmelFest:

Ongoing growth throughout the City’s central core, in addition to the popularity of CarmelFest, has created an increasingly congested event footprint the past several years. This, in conjunction with construction projects at two key locations – the gardens south of City Hall and the area north of the Carmel Fire Department – prompted organizers to rethink event logistics. With 2020’s CarmelFest cancelled due to the global pandemic, and 2021’s festival including physical distancing considerations, the decision to use Carter Green and areas around the Palladium to stage additional event zones came to fruition. This new configuration will allow for a second stage for music, additional vendor booths, kids’ games and adult beverage booths. At the same time, the traditional CarmelFest music at the Gazebo will be enjoyed by those wanting to picnic and watch the fireworks.