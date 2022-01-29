Carroll County deputy, jail staffer die in accident

CARROLL COUNTY – A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy and a jail staffer have died. The two were involved in an accident early Saturday morning on State Road 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia.

Clinton Co. officials say a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal was trying to do a traffic stop on State Road 26, but the driver didn’t stop, so the Town Marshal called for backup.

Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Rainey was on the way to assist, when his vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole. Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt was also inside the vehicle, but he was not on duty at the time.

When other officers arrived to help, they found both men and tried to save their lives. But, Deputy Rainey and Jail Deputy Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indiana State Police wrote in a news release it “extends our heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.”



Indiana State Police Lafayette Post was assisted on scene by Indiana State Police Peru Post Crash Reconstruction Team, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Delphi Police Department, Clinton County Coroner, Rossville Fire Department, Clinton County EMS, and Duke Energy.