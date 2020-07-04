Carroll County man arrested after crash claims bicyclist’s life

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County man was arrested after a crash claimed the life of a bicyclist Saturday morning.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of County Road 400 S about seven miles south of Delphi. 64-year-old Charles Maxwell was biking eastbound while 34-year-old Tyler Levin was driving eastbound.

Levin told deputies that he was checking his cell phone and his attention was not on the roadway. when he looked up, Levin said he saw the bicyclist in front of him but could not avoid hitting him.

Maxwell was ejected from the bicycle and landed in a soybean field, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Levin was taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness involving a vehicle.

He was taken to the county jail, where he later posted bond and was released pending an initial hearing on July 10.

Indiana’s new Hands Free law went into effect Wednesday, July 1. IMPD said the Indiana law will prohibit drivers from holding mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, in their hands while driving to reduce distracted driving and improve safety.

According to IMPD, drivers on Indiana roads will be prohibited from having a mobile device in their hands while their vehicles are moving, except for calling 911 for an emergency.

The Hands Free law does allow voice-operated or hands-free technology such as a speakerphone, Bluetooth, or headset.