FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll football team Tuesday posted a message on Twitter announcing the death of one of its players, Owen Scheele.

“We have an angel playing for us this year,” the Tweet reads. A hashtag honoring the 17-year-old Charger, #OwenStrong, is quickly spreading on social media.

Carroll Principal Brandon Bitting called the news “devastating” in a statement Wednesday:

“We are all hurting from the devastating news that Owen Scheele, a student at Carroll High School passed away yesterday. We want our NACS family to know that as you mourn and if you discover assistance is needed, please contact the CHS Guidance Office at (260) 637-3161. We have counselors ready to help students work through the grieving process. On behalf of the NACS district, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those who knew Owen.“

Doug Dinan, the high school’s head football coach, also shared his condolences on Twitter.

The lights were left on overnight at Carroll’s football stadium to honor the memory of Owen, who was set to be a senior quarterback for the Chargers.

Monday, Owen’s family created a series of online journal entries sharing the sudden and unexpected trip to the hospital, posting updates that continued into Tuesday. He had been air-lifted to Riley, where he was diagnosed with leukemia.

The family and the team are asking for privacy at this time.