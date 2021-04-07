Carthage man killed in motorcycle crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday in Hancock County.

The McCordsville Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Department both were called to the area of Mt. Comfort Road and County Road 900 North around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Patriot traveling northbound on Mt. Comfort Road turned into the path of a motorcyclist going southbound.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle was flown via helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Police confirm the man, identified as David Washburn, 27, of Carthage, Indiana, died at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was a juvenile who was not injured. The driver cooperate with police and submitted to a chemical test due to the serious nature of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.