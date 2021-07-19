Case dismissed against woman who hit 2 protesters with her car in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The case against a Scottsburg woman accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Bloomington last year has been dismissed.

According to Monroe County court records, the change came after the defendant, Christi Bennett, died.

Bennett faced multiple charges in connection with the July 2020 incident, including criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.

The confrontation happened near the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. A 29-year-old woman was injured when a car ran into her, launching her onto the hood. A man was then hurt after grabbing the driver’s side of the car as the vehicle accelerated. Both were thrown to the ground as the car left the area.

Video and eyewitness accounts helped investigators trace the vehicle to Bennett. Police found her at a motel in Scottsburg.