Casino workers rally in Indy for safe return to work

INDIANAPOLIS — Casino workers from across Indiana converged on downtown Indianapolis to lobby for a safe return to work.

The workers took part in a car caravan past the statehouse and around Monument Circle.

Right now, Indiana casinos are set to reopen during phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan. That would begin on June 14th.

The casino workers say that should only happen if the proper safety plans are in place.

“We take a lot of pride in serving the guests and we want to make sure they’re safe, but part of making sure they’re safe is making sure we’re safe,” said casino worker Taylor Cox.

Taylor, a bartender at the Indiana Grand Casino in Shelbyville, claims he’s been told masks for all employees will be required, but they’ll be optional for guests.

“We want to be open and get back to normal as possible, but we want to be safe while we’re doing it,” said Cox.

“We do not believe the gaming companies can be counted on to ensure the safety of employees and patrons. We need governor Holcomb to ensure an enforceable standard,” said Stuart Mora with Unite Here Local 23.

The casino workers point out people who come to casinos touch a lot of things, from slot machine buttons, to playing cards, playing chips and more.

The workers want to make sure the governor and the State Gaming Commission require all casinos to follow strict cleaning protocols.

“These can be dangerous places where outbreaks can happen. If governor Holcomb says they should be open, then governor Holcomb is responsible for insuring that they’re safe,” said Mora.

Health insurance is another big concern of those workers. They claim some casino companies plan to cut off health insurance if employees are not back to work by end of June.