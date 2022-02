INDIANAPOLIS — If you have driven by the new Krispy Kreme location in the Castleton area and wondered to yourself, “When will it open?!” — we have good news.

According to PR company FleishmanHillard, the Krispy Kreme location at 5940 E. 82nd Street will open on Tuesday, March 1.

Grand opening festivities are expected, although Krispy Kreme has not released details yet.

The Krispy Kreme will feature indoor and patio seating as well as a drive-thru.