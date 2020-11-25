Castleton restaurant hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving meal giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS — One business in Castleton is making sure no family goes without this Thanksgiving.

Café Baby on East 86th Street hosted a drive-thru meal giveaway Wednesday. They distributed 300 meal boxes that were all prepared in their kitchen.

Families with newborns also received diapers and formula from the Little Timmy Project. It’s the first year the business has done this for Thanksgiving, and the owner says it’s a simple way to show they care.

“It’s heartbreaking for people not to be able to spend the holidays with their families, and for some people that might mean they don’t get a cooked meal because maybe they were depending on someone else to cook that meal,” Jeannie Marrugo, Co-founder and CEO of Cafe Baby said. “So, we just want to make sure everybody has a thanksgiving meal this year.”

There are a few places still taking orders for Thanksgiving meals through Thursday morning. That includes Porkopolis and Nameless Catering.