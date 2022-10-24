KOKOMO, Ind. — A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen.

The Kokomo Police Department said the theft reports came in from several businesses and area residents. An investigation into the thefts identified Michael Bates as a suspect.

On October 18, the department issued a warrant for Bates’ arrest. He was arrested in Detroit Sunday. He was being held in a Michigan jail as of the time of this report awaiting extradition to Howard County.

The department says the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. They can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.