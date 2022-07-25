NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For five straight Fridays you can catch a free movie and enjoy a night out in the park in Noblesville thanks to the return of a popular tradition.

Starting August 12, the Noblesville Parks Department’s Movies in the Park series will return to offer Hoosier families some free entertainment this summer.

For a 15th year the series will feature family-friendly movies beginning at dusk. The movies are free, attendees just need to bring a blanket and some snacks if they would like.

Light concessions will be available for purchase at all screenings as well.

The full schedule and location are as follows:

August 12 – “Onward” (PG, 102 min.) at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.

August 19 – “Cruella” (PG-13, 134 min.) at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan Street.

August 26 – “Raya and The Last Dragon” (PG, 107 min.) at Federal Hill Commons.

September 2 – “Sing 2” (PG, 110 min.) at Federal Hill Commons.

September 9 – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13, 124 min.) at Federal Hill Commons.