Catholic leaders disapprove of plant-based meat during Lent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— With the arrival of Ash Wednesday, Catholic leaders have expressed disapproval at the thought of eating soy or protein-based meat during Lent.

Ash Wednesday, when Catholics receive the symbol of the cross in ash rubbed on their foreheads, marks the start of Lent, during which they are asked to abstain from meat on Fridays.

Plant-based meat contains no animal flesh.

However, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago said that followers risk losing the whole spirit and meaning of abstaining from meat if they go the fake-meat route.

“What’s behind the whole tradition in practice is to go without in order to be in solidarity with those who are hungry, with those who can’t afford meat," Todd Williamson, director of the Office of Divine Worship at the Archdiocese of Chicago told the Chicago Tribune. "By going without that we are reminded of others. We experience hunger ourselves. So it’s a bit deeper than whether it’s just a meat product.”

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis echoed the statement, adding that people should keep in mind the spirit of what Lent is all about.

As long as the food doesn’t contain meat or meat-based products is OK. For example, eating spaghetti with a meat sauce or any food with a meat-based broth would not be allowed. But people should take into account the spirit of what Lent is all about. Technically you could have a nice lobster dinner every night, but that’s not really keeping with the spirit of conversion that Lent is calling people to. Lent is a 40-day journey calling people to re-examine their lives. Life is not about us. It’s about loving God and neighbor. In the Catholic tradition this is done not just by fasting or giving up meat, but also through prayer and almsgiving or charity. The purpose of Lent is to bring us to the radical understanding that we’re in need of salvation. Greg Otolski, Executive Director of Communications at Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Other religious leaders said Lent would be better served by focusing less on rules and more on finding better ways to live and help others.