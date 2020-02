SANDUSKY, Ohio – If you can’t get enough of rollercoasters, one amusement park is holding a contest you should enter.

Cedar Point is offering what it calls “The Ticket of a Lifetime.”

It’s in honor of the park’s 150th anniversary.

Twenty-five people will win free admission to the theme park, its accompanying water park, and free parking for life!

A winner will be picked each week starting Monday all the way through August.

You have to create an online profile and vote in weekly polls to win.

Learn more and enter here.