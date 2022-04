INDIANAPOLIS — April 22nd honors Earth Day all over the world. Here in Indianapolis, the Jewish Community Center, or JCC, is hosting a family-friendly event this Sunday to help promote ways to keep our planet clean! We talk to JCC Director of Communications, Lisa Waite along with Ann McIver with Citizens Energy Group live in studio. For more information, visit jcc.indy.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction